Two arrests put Kerala govt's leading constituent CPM on the defensive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s Left coalition government and its leading constituent CPM have come under fire following the arrests of M Sivasankar and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh by the ED in money laundering cases related to gold smuggling and drug trafficking, respectively, in two days.

With the twin arrests putting the Left on the defensive, the opposition UDF and BJP have unleashed scathing attacks urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri to step down from their respective positions.

The CPM, however, stood firmly behind Pinarayi and Kodiyeri and rejected the demand. On Thursday, the party and the CM distanced themselves from the two arrested persons.

“The new developments have nothing to do with the government or CPM. The party will not protect anyone,” politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE. “It’s a personal matter. If they have committed some mistake, let them face action. The Opposition is unjustifiably using this against the Left,” he said. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the developments will not affect the Left front or CPM. “There’s no crisis for CPM. An IAS officer is appointed by the Centre.

Soon after the issue surfaced, the CM suspended him,” he said. “Kodiyeri has said the law should take its course and if his son is found guilty, then action should be taken,” he said. The two-day CPM Central committee meet to begin on Friday will discuss the new political developments in the wake of the two arrests.

‘Bineesh not a CPM leader, party has no moral responsibility’

T’Puram: CPM has no moral responsibility for Bineesh Kodiyeri’s actions, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. He said the Opposition is targeting the government due to political reasons. “CPM has no moral responsibility for what CPM party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son has done. Bineesh is not a CPM leader. You can’t blame Kodiyeri if his son has indulged in any wrongdoing,” he said. He said as far as CPM is concerned, the two arrests are not a political matter.