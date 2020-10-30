STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two arrests put Kerala govt's leading constituent CPM on the defensive

The CPM, however, stood firmly behind Pinarayi and Kodiyeri and rejected the demand. On Thursday, the party and the CM distanced themselves from the two arrested persons. 

Published: 30th October 2020 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala’s Left coalition government and its leading constituent CPM have come under fire following the arrests of M Sivasankar and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh by the ED in money laundering cases related to gold smuggling and drug trafficking, respectively, in two days.  

With the twin arrests putting the Left on the defensive, the opposition UDF and BJP have unleashed scathing attacks urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri to step down from their respective positions.

The CPM, however, stood firmly behind Pinarayi and Kodiyeri and rejected the demand. On Thursday, the party and the CM distanced themselves from the two arrested persons. 

“The new developments have nothing to do with the government or CPM. The party will not protect anyone,” politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE. “It’s a personal matter. If they have committed some mistake, let them face action. The Opposition is unjustifiably using this against the Left,” he said. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the developments will not affect the Left front or CPM.  “There’s no crisis for CPM. An IAS officer is appointed by the Centre.

Soon after the issue surfaced, the CM suspended him,” he said. “Kodiyeri has said the law should take its course and if his son is found guilty, then action should be taken,” he said. The two-day CPM Central committee meet to begin on Friday will discuss the new political developments in the wake of the two arrests.

‘Bineesh not a CPM leader, party has no moral responsibility’
T’Puram: CPM has no moral responsibility for Bineesh Kodiyeri’s actions, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. He said the Opposition is targeting the government due to political reasons. “CPM has no moral responsibility for what CPM party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son has done. Bineesh is not a CPM leader. You can’t blame Kodiyeri if his son has indulged in any wrongdoing,” he said. He said as far as CPM is concerned, the two arrests are not a political matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan M Sivasankar Gold smuggling case
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp