Viral social media campaign to protest poor condition of Kerala roads lands doctor in trouble

Dr Krishnakumar, assistant professor of Orthopaedics is in the eye of the storm after he took to social media to protest the poor condition of the national highway near the Chavakad-Chettuva stretch.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  An assistant professor at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital (MCH) is facing disciplinary action after his viral social media campaign, dubbed ‘jetty challenge’, rubbed the authorities the wrong way. 

Dr Krishnakumar, assistant professor of Orthopaedics is in the eye of the storm after he took to social media to protest the poor condition of the national highway near the Chavakad-Chettuva stretch.

In the video, he is seen removing his undergarment (jetty) in public and placing it on one of the potholes on the road.

“The Chavakad-Chettuva stretch is in a poor condition despite it being repaired six months ago. It is hard to find a 10-metre stretch without a pothole,” he is heard saying in the video.

After placing his undergarment, he is also heard exhorting others to take up the challenge to protest the poor condition of the road.He also held public works minister G Sudhakaran and local MLA, K V Abdul Khader responsible for the poor condition of the road.

He also leveled corruption allegations against them. “Officials are more interested in fining motorists for not wearing helmets and seat belts (than repairing bad roads),” he is heard saying.

Soon after the video went viral, Thrissur MCH principal sought an explanation from the doctor within 24 hours.

MCH Principal Dr M A Andrews told TNIE that an internal committee has  investigated the incident and has submitted a report.

This will be handed over to the Director of Medical Education who will decide the departmental action to be initiated against the doctor.

