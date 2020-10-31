Born and raised in Chakkaraparambu, Anoop a stranger to local residents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ask Chakkaraparambu councillor P M Naseema about Anoop Muhammed, who lives next door. She is totally clueless as she has seen him only twice in the last 15 years.

“The family of Anoop has been living here for the last 40 years, but they rarely communicated with neighbours. Though Anoop was born and brought up here, he never had much interaction with local residents,” Naseema said.

Now that the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru based on Anoop’s statement has become the talk of the town, neighbours and local residents are in a state of shock. They did suspect intriguing activities of Anoop, but never expected him to be the kingpin of an inter-state drug racket that could lead to the arrest of the son of a high-profile politician in Kerala.

“Anoop’s father Basheer is a hard working man and he has been doing odd jobs to take care of his family all these years. It was only four months back that he opened a petty shop in front of his house,” said Nazeer, a neighbour.

Anoop has a younger brother Aneesh Muhammed, who is in Dubai.

Another resident said, “There have been rumours about Anoop’s close friendship with Bineesh for the last couple of years. We didn’t know what Anoop was into, but rumours were rife that Bineesh used to frequent a star hotel at Chakkaraparambu and Anoop used to be with him.”

Anoop’s father, who was at his shop on Friday, said he has nothing to say about Anoop.

Meanwhile, state Special Branch officers said Anoop was part of an elite gang in Kochi between 2012 and 2016. He was suspected to be a supplier of LSD and MDMA at night parties organised by this elite gang.

His links to a few film personalities and uber-rich people were exposed when a city shadow police team raided a star hotel during a DJ party and arrested a few persons including popular Russian musician Vasily Markelov (DJ Psykovsky) on May 24, 2015.

Though the police came out with a statement that drugs were seized from Markelov, a chemical test result gave a clean chit to him, paving way for his release.

It was alleged that Anoop used his influence to tamper with the sample submitted to the testing lab to get Markelov released. Also when arrested, Mithun C Vilas, alias DJ Kokkachi, gave a statement revealing the name of Anoop and other prominent personalities involved in drug supply, but he was forced to retract his statement and the police recorded another statement from him.