STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Born and raised in Chakkaraparambu, Anoop a stranger to local residents

Now that the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru based on Anoop’s statement has become the talk of the town, neighbours and local residents are in a state of shock. 

Published: 31st October 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Anoop Muhammed's house and the petty shop run by his father Basheer at Haritha Road, Chakkaraparambu, in Kochi.

Anoop Muhammed's house and the petty shop run by his father Basheer at Haritha Road, Chakkaraparambu, in Kochi. | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ask Chakkaraparambu councillor P M Naseema about Anoop Muhammed, who lives next door. She is totally clueless as she has seen him only twice in the last 15 years. 

“The family of Anoop has been living here for the last 40 years, but they rarely communicated with neighbours. Though Anoop was born and brought up here, he never had much interaction with local residents,” Naseema said. 

Now that the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri in Bengaluru based on Anoop’s statement has become the talk of the town, neighbours and local residents are in a state of shock. They did suspect intriguing activities of Anoop, but never expected him to be the kingpin of an inter-state drug racket that could lead to the arrest of the son of a high-profile politician in Kerala. 

“Anoop’s father Basheer is a hard working man and he has been doing odd jobs to take care of his family all these years. It was only four months back that he opened a petty shop in front of his house,” said Nazeer, a neighbour.  

Anoop has a younger brother Aneesh Muhammed, who is in Dubai.

Another resident said, “There have been rumours about Anoop’s close friendship with Bineesh for the last couple of years. We didn’t know what Anoop was into, but rumours were rife that Bineesh used to frequent a star hotel at Chakkaraparambu and Anoop used to be with him.”

Anoop’s father, who was at his shop on Friday, said he has nothing to say about Anoop.

Meanwhile, state Special Branch officers said Anoop was part of an elite gang in Kochi between 2012 and 2016. He was suspected to be a supplier of LSD and MDMA at night parties organised by this elite gang.

His links to a few film personalities and uber-rich people were exposed when a city shadow police team raided a star hotel during a DJ party and arrested a few persons including popular Russian musician Vasily Markelov (DJ Psykovsky) on May 24, 2015.

Though the police came out with a statement that drugs were seized from Markelov, a chemical test result gave a clean chit to him, paving way for his release.

It was alleged that Anoop used his influence to tamper with the sample submitted to the testing lab to get Markelov released. Also when arrested, Mithun C Vilas, alias DJ Kokkachi, gave a statement revealing the name of Anoop and other prominent personalities involved in drug supply, but he was forced to retract his statement and the police recorded another statement from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anoop Muhammed Chakkaraparambu
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp