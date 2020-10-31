HC pulls up Kerala activists who assaulted controversial YouTuber

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday criticised dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two other women activists, Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arakkal, who attacked controversial YouTuber Vijay Nair, by taking law into their hands.

When the anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, Justice Ashok Menon asked the counsel for the petitioners: “You slapped him left and right and took away his mobile and laptop, is it not robbery?” Why did you file anticipatory bail plea if you are bold enough to face the consequences.

You are here to change the equations. Those who took part in freedom struggle were ready to go to jail. You were also fighting for a change by taking law into your hand. Then you should be ready to face the consequences.”

Senior state prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that investigation is going on and it seems that some other persons were also involved in the crime.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted that custodial interrogation of the accused is not necessary. Then the court asked “What about giving wrong signal to society?”

The counsel replied that “there is no wrong signal given. Only after this incident, Kerala Government has amended the Kerala Police Act. Someone should come forward for a change.”

The court flayed the petitioners and asked: “You don’t believe in law and order? If you wanted to bring the change, you should be ready to face the consequences?”