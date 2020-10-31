One killed, six injured in jeep accident at Kerala's Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 40-year-old driver was killed while 9 others suffered injuries after a jeep carrying estate workers overturned at Kuvelattam near Valakkode here on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Stalin, 34 of Mathravilayil, Pulinkatta, died on the spot. The injured have been admitted to a CHC in Upputhara.

The Jeep carrying cardamom estate workers was heading to Pulinkatta from Kottamala on Saturday by 8 am. While negotiating a curve at Kuvelattam, the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into a gorge nearby. Rescue activities were carried out by the local residents who rushed to the spot.