Security lapse in front of Cliff House during YC protest march: Five cops suspended

Sources close to police said that more police personnel will face the music over the issue.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Police removing Youth Congress workers who sneaked into the high-security area and reached the gate of Cliff House, the official residence of CM Pinarayi, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. |  Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after a major security lapse reported in front of Cliff House during the protest march carried out by Youth Congress activists, the city police suffered a setback with transferring the Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Museum police station and suspending five policemen.

The disciplinary action was ordered by city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay. On Friday night, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed displeasure over the lack of security arrangements to prevent the protests by various political parties demanding his resignation. The Chief Minister had called on Balram and Deputy Commissioner of police, Divya V Gopinath and sought explanation late Friday. The CM had reportedly censured the officers for the lapse that occurred on their part. Sources close to police said that more police personnel will face the music over the issue.

The march by the activists commenced from Museum junction by around 7 pm and was blocked by police personnel using barricades that were erected near Devaswom Board Junction. According to police, the march was unexpected and they tried to jump over the barricade. The agitation became unruly after a few activists began to hurl stones at the police personnel, prompting the latter to lathicharge some of the workers.

While most of the activists fled from the scene, some persisted with their attempts to remove the barricade. Seven workers, however, broke the police cordon and managed to reach in front of the main gate of Cliff House. In usual circumstances, the protest march will be blocked at DB junction itself. But on Friday, there was no sufficient police personnel to block the protesters and this ensued a major security lapse from the police.

This is the second time such a security lapse is happening at the CM's residence. In the wake of the incident, the security in front of the cliff house has been increased. On Thursday, a few activists of Mahila Morcha were able to break the police barricades and barged into the premises of Secretariat which has also become a setback for city police


 

