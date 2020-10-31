Sickle cell anaemia patients in Kerala have resisted COVID-19, but concerns loom

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad has the highest number of sickle cell anaemia patients in the state. The good news is that no one has contracted Covid-19 so far. However, health officials are not celebrating this feat just yet since 741 of the 1,102 sickle cell anemia patients in the district belong to the tribal communities and are considered a vulnerable group.

Sickle cell patients need to undergo blood test at least once in a month, but fear of Covid is preventing them from stepping out of their homes.

“Many of us need blood transfusion. I used to test my blood once a month. But I haven’t done it since March. Fear of Covid is the major reason. Also many of our doctors are now assigned for Covid duty,” says S D Saraswathi, secretary of Sickle Cell Anemia Patients’ Association (SCAPA).

“I have not allowed my 22-year-old son to step out of the house since the outbreak of the pandemic. If his disease aggravates, I have no idea what to do,” said the mother of a patient in Pulpally.

Wayanad district medical officer (DMO) Dr R Renuka said medicines for sickle cell anemia patients are being distributed through PHCs.

“It is a great relief that none of them has contracted Covid so far. Anyone from the patient’s family can buy the medicine from the nearest PHC. We have laid down special focus for these highly vulnerable community,” she said. Dr Sajesh B of district hospital Mananthavady said fear of contracting Covid might be preventing patients from visiting hospitals.

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disease of the red blood cells. The disease makes red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body, contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells.