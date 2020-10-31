Thrissur tops list of fresh COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only Thrissur breached the 1,000-mark in the list of new Covid-19 cases released by the health department on Friday evening. The district had 1,096 cases followed by Malappuram with 761 and Kozhikode 722. Among the new cases, 5,789 had picked up the infection through local contact. The sources of infection in 700 cases remained unknown.

Sixty-four health workers and 85 returnees, which included expats and those from other states, figured in the list of fresh cases. Those under surveillance stood at 2.88 lakh, with 2.66 lakh under home or institutional quarantine and 21,682 in hospitals. Besides, there were 2,621 new hospital admissions. Twenty-eight deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on the day. In the last 24 hours, 53,981 samples were tested. Six places were added while 10 were removed from the list of hotspots, taking the total to 690.