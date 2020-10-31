Wild boars enter house in Kozhikode, shot dead by forest department

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two wild boars entered a house in Poovathum Chola in Koorachundu grama panchayat on Friday morning. The boars got into the house of KSEB employee Mohanan A V of Alamala at 7.30 am through the front door.

The house owner noticed the presence of the wild animals, when they reached the bedroom and started to destroy things. Suddenly, Mohanan closed the bedroom.

A licensed shooter takes aim at the wild boars that

entered a house at Poovathamchola near Koorachundu

in Kozhikode on Friday | T P Sooraj

“We informed the police and forest department officials. After six-and-a-half hours of effort, the animals were shot by the forest guards and local residents. I didn’t want to kill the animals inside my home because there are kids at home and it may lead to any kind of infection. So we requested them to use tranquillisers. But the officials moved ahead with the decision to kill them inside the house with the help of a licensed shooter as the animals were turning violent,” said Mohanan.

The veterinary surgeon will conduct a postmortem and the animals will be buried in Kakkayam forest.

Local residents have been facing wild boar menace for a long time. Two weeks ago, bike riders and passengers were attacked by wild boars. This is the first time that wild boars are being shot after getting the permission to kill them.