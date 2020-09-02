STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After ‘victory of truth’, Jose K Mani to go for the kill

A KC(M) steering committee meeting held later in the day decided to request the assembly speaker to disqualify MLAs Joseph and Mons soon.

Published: 02nd September 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A Day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared Jose K Mani-led faction as the official Kerala Congress (M), a reinvigorated Jose camp has decided to take disciplinary action against his rival P J Joseph to ensure a complete triumph over the latter.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Jose hinted that he would consider legal options to initiate disqualification proceedings against P J Joseph and his close aide Mons Joseph for violating party whip in the assembly while voting to elect a Rajya Sabha member and in the no-confidence motion against the LDF government.

“The party will consider initiating action against KC(M) MLAs who violated the whip issued by Roshy Augustine to abstain from voting on the floor,” Jose said.

ALSO READ: UDF in a fix over ousting Jose faction

Party to widen base

A KC(M) steering committee meeting held later in the day decided to request the assembly speaker to disqualify MLAs Joseph and Mons soon. However, KC(M) took a soft stance towards C F Thomas, who did not vote due to bad health.

Jose, who termed the EC decision a victory of truth, is planning to widen the party base and mobilise its rank and file as part of the run-up to the local body elections.

“With the order of a constitutional institution like the ECI, only the KC(M) party remains in Kerala politics. The father figure leaders and others, who left KC(M) after being misled by certain persons, should come back. The doors of KC(M) are open for them.

Persons holding parliamentary positions as KC(M) nominees should toe the party line,” said Jose. Joseph responded that he would file an appeal against the EC order in the Delhi High Court.

“The EC’s order is not the final word. A member of the ECI had written a dissent note against the majority’s order. The ECI didn’t consider the facts in detail,” said Joseph. The ECI decision had its ripple effect on the UDF. With the latest development, the UDF is expected to change its stance towards Jose and take steps to retain his party in the coalition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ECI Jose K Mani Kerala congress Jose camp
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp