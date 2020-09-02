After ‘victory of truth’, Jose K Mani to go for the kill

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A Day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared Jose K Mani-led faction as the official Kerala Congress (M), a reinvigorated Jose camp has decided to take disciplinary action against his rival P J Joseph to ensure a complete triumph over the latter.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Jose hinted that he would consider legal options to initiate disqualification proceedings against P J Joseph and his close aide Mons Joseph for violating party whip in the assembly while voting to elect a Rajya Sabha member and in the no-confidence motion against the LDF government.

“The party will consider initiating action against KC(M) MLAs who violated the whip issued by Roshy Augustine to abstain from voting on the floor,” Jose said.

ALSO READ: UDF in a fix over ousting Jose faction

Party to widen base

A KC(M) steering committee meeting held later in the day decided to request the assembly speaker to disqualify MLAs Joseph and Mons soon. However, KC(M) took a soft stance towards C F Thomas, who did not vote due to bad health.

Jose, who termed the EC decision a victory of truth, is planning to widen the party base and mobilise its rank and file as part of the run-up to the local body elections.

“With the order of a constitutional institution like the ECI, only the KC(M) party remains in Kerala politics. The father figure leaders and others, who left KC(M) after being misled by certain persons, should come back. The doors of KC(M) are open for them.

Persons holding parliamentary positions as KC(M) nominees should toe the party line,” said Jose. Joseph responded that he would file an appeal against the EC order in the Delhi High Court.

“The EC’s order is not the final word. A member of the ECI had written a dissent note against the majority’s order. The ECI didn’t consider the facts in detail,” said Joseph. The ECI decision had its ripple effect on the UDF. With the latest development, the UDF is expected to change its stance towards Jose and take steps to retain his party in the coalition.