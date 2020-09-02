STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress offices attacked over twin murder case

The Congress alleged that a petrol bomb was hurled at the library.

Police and protesters clash during the Congress’ strike in front of the city commissioner’s office in Kozhikode demanding the arrest of those involved in attacks on the party offices | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several offices and memorial buildings of the Congress party across the state, including 20 offices in Kannur alone, have been vandalised in the last two days as CPM and DYFI workers protested the murder of two DYFI activists. In Kozhikode, a steel bomb was hurled at the Congress Nadapuram mandalam committee office at Kallachi. Though no one was injured, the building was partially destroyed. The police said the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Monday. Muhammad Abdurahman Sahib Memorial Library at Kundaithod in Kozhikode has been vandalised. 

The Congress alleged that a petrol bomb was hurled at the library. The TV, computer and other furniture of Kakkodi office were also destroyed in the Monday’s attack. Portraits of Gandhi, Nehru, Ayyankali and other political and renaissance leaders were destroyed. The protesters also attacked several Congress memorial columns in Poyilkavu, Nochad, Arikkulam, Ulliyeri and Velliyur in Kozhikode. 

“The attempt to nail Congress in the issue will not bear fruit. The police are hand in glove with the CPM-DYFI workers who are attacking Congress offices,” said Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan. In Payyoli, posters and banners of Congress were destroyed on Tuesday.In Kannur, DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni alleged that 20 Congress offices, 30 memorial structures and more than 100 flagpoles were destroyed by CPM workers. At Kuthuparamba, mandalam president Ashraf was attacked allegedly by CPM workers. He was hospitalised with injuries.

Congress offices were destroyed in many places in Alappuzha too. Kayamkulam block Congress office, party offices at Thamarakulam, Purakkad and Vayalar were destroyed on Tuesday. Flagpoles were destroyed in many places in Alappuzha. Some Congress workers suffered injuries in an attack at Kumarapuram in Haripad.

Thiruvananthapuram, where the two DYFI activists were hacked to death, too witnessed widespread attacks against Congress offices as the CPM pointed fingers at the Congress for the killings. The Congress block committee office at Venjaramoodu was destroyed allegedly by DYFI workers. Properties worth `10 lakh were damaged.The Congress mandalam committee office in the vicinity was also not spared. Houses belonging to Congress workers and flagpoles of the Congress were also attacked in the capital district.

Motorbike destroyed, YC books another
In Kasaragod, an Enfield motorcycle of a Youth Congress worker was set on fire at Thaikadapuram, a coastal village in Kanhangad on Monday. The Youth Congress booked another Bullet 350 for him on Tuesday. In Kozhikode, a steel bomb was hurled at the Congress Nadapuram mandalam committee office at Kallachi. There was no casualty.

