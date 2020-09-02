Covid-19: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second day in a row, the state saw people infected with Covid-19 record below the 2,000-mark with 1,140 testing positive on Tuesday. On Monday too, the state had 1,530 cases. On a positive note, 2,111 persons recovered from the illness on Tuesday, far higher than 1,693 persons who recovered on Monday. There were four deaths on Tuesday against the seven on Monday.