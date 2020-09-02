STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four Congress workers, woman held in killing of two DYFI activists in Kerala

The remand report of the police submitted in a local court says the murder was politically motivated and the act was committed following a conspiracy hatched on August 30.

Published: 02nd September 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime
By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four Congress workers and a woman people were on Tuesday arrested in the killing of two DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu near here and the remand report filed by the police says it was "politically motivated."

Police had earlier in the day arrested the four Congress party workers and later in the evening recorded the arrest of a woman, named Preeja, for allegedlyhelping the accused to escape after the crime.

"Currently five people have been arrested. The woman was arrested for helping the accused to escape after the crime," police said, adding that two more accused are under custody.

Meanwhile, the remand report of the police submitted in a local court says the murder was politically motivated and the act was committed following a conspiracy hatched on August 30.

Mithilaj (30) and Haq Muhammed (24) of the CPI-M's youth wing were fatally attacked by Congress-INTUC-Youth Congress workers with sharp edged weapons near here late night on August 30.

The remand reportsays the root cause of the issue started on the eve of the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the accused, who are Congress workers, got into a scuffle with the DYFI workers.

"The accused in this case had on May 25 attempted to murder a DYFI activist Faisal and was arrested," the report submitted before the court said.

The report also said the accused hatched a conspiracy at a place near here and attacked the two DYFI workers on August 30.

Meanwhile, state Industries Minister E P Jayarajan today alleged that the accused in the killing were having "close links" with Congress MP Adoor Prakash, a charge rejected by the latter who dared the government to prove it.

A day after CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged a high-level conspiracy by Congress leadership behind the attack, Jayarajan claimed the accused in the case were having close links with Congress Attingal MP Adoor Prakash.

He demanded an investigation into the MP's role in the conspiracy to kill the two DYFI activists.

"Adoor Prakash has close links with the accused in the Venjaramood double murder case of the DYFI activists. It seems like the accused have contacted the MP through phone after the murder and his role in the conspiracy should also be probed," he told reporters after visiting the houses of the deceased.

Dismissing the charge, Prakash accused the Left party of trying to derail the probe and challenged the state government to prove it.

"The state government has the police and all the latest technology. I challenge them to prove the allegation. They must not use the police to influence the probe," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, local TV channels aired a voice clip purportedly of one of the accused alleging that Prakash had helped them in a previous case involving an attack on a DYFI workerFaisal on May 25.

The two DYFI workers were attacked while they were going to Mithilaj's home on a motorbike.

CCTV visuals aired by TV channels showed a gang of assailants attacking the duo.

The CPI(M) has given a call to observe 'black day' on Wednesday in protest against the brutal killing of the DYFI workers.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala has said the Congress had no role in the killings.

"The Congress is not a party of assailants. We don'tencourage goons in our party," he had said on Monday and accused the LDF government of unleashing a "false propaganda" against the opposition party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dyfi workers Congress workers arrested
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp