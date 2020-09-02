STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: NIA inspects server room, CCTV visuals

This is NIA team’s third visit to the Secretariat in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel visited the Secretariat and inspected the server room and CCTV visuals on Tuesday. The team arrived at the Secretariat by 10am and continued their inspection till 5pm.

The team reportedly communicated to the general administration department that they would give in writing the details of the CCTV visuals they require in connection with the case. This is NIA team’s third visit to the Secretariat in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The team had earlier sought the details of the CCTV visuals from June 2019 to July 2020 and the state government had conveyed to them the technical difficulty in copying visuals of the past one year from around 83 cameras installed in the secretariat.

