Gold smuggling: ‘Powerful’ persons to face interrogation in weeks ahead

Customs has proof of accused’s links with bureaucrats, top cops and politicians, say sources

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former IT secretary M Sivasankar. (Photo | EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Next two weeks will be crucial in the Customs’ probe into the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel as the agency is looking to question some ‘powerful’ persons, including some who haven’t been interrogated so far. According to a top source with the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), the agency has collected evidence for the links of the accused persons with influential persons including bureaucrats, police officers and politicians.

“We have several suspects who are very powerful persons in Kerala. We will start interrogating them in the coming days. The completion of legal work before summoning them got delayed by a week as courts were closed for Onam. From next week, we can ask suspects to appear before us,” an official said. The Customs will interrogate former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar again. “He has not disclosed all the facts in the previous rounds of interrogation.

We have collected more information regarding his role and we will ask him to have a couple of cups of tea with us again. But from the bureaucrat circle, Sivasankar is not the lone person who has to be interrogated,” the officer said. The Customs may also see more arrests in the coming days. “There are more angles to look into in the case. There will be more arrests in the coming days. We have collected enough evidence against persons and they will be arrested,” the official said. So far, the Customs has apprehended around 18 persons in the case.

It is also checking the copies of Quran supplied by the UAE Consulate to minister K T Jaleel. Similarly, information was sought regarding imports by the Consulate in past four years after informing the state protocol office and the Ministry of External Affairs. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also likely to proceed with the interrogation of some important persons soon. The ED is already conducting an in-depth probe into the amount sponsored by the UAE Red Crescent for the construction of apartments under the Life Mission project.

