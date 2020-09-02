STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 17 crore in hand, KSRTC all set to take ‘e-route’

The transformation is key to the survival of KSRTC as it expects to make operational efficiency.

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to catch up with the best in business, the Kerala State Road Transportation (KSRTC), armed with generous funding from the government, is all set to take the ‘e-route’. The state government has sanctioned Rs 17 crore for the computerisation and e-governance project of the KSRTC which involves digitising all administrative matters, service operations, passenger information system and ticketing and installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) in buses. 

“The administration and service operations in KSRTC will improve with the implementation of the project,” said KSRTC managing director Biju Prabhakar in his report. The government has directed the corporation to complete the project within five months. “The e-governance project involves an intelligent passenger information system that gives details about bus schedules on each route, route change if any, current location of buses etc.

Passengers can access real-time information on mobile phone and web applications,” said an officer. Installation of GPS in its 6,000-odd buses will help their live tracking. The real-time information would be a huge relief to passengers, who spend hours waiting for buses. Unpredictability of schedules has been one of the major reasons why KSRTC lost around two lakh passengers to private vehicles over the years. 

The transformation is key to the survival of KSRTC as it expects to make operational efficiency. A study on reforming KSRTC by Sushil Khanna, a professor from IIM-Kolkata who was appointed in 2016 to study ways to modernise KSRTC, had sought immediate computeration of management.
 

