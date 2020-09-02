STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Twin murders galvanise CPM, Congress feels the heat

CPM to observe black day across the state today.Industries Minister E P Jayarajan accuses Attingal MP Adoor Prakash of being informed of murders by accused

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

The vandalised Congress office at Kakkodi in Kozhikode on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The twin murder of DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram late on Sunday has given a beleaguered CPM a fresh lease of life after a barrage of allegations by the Opposition had pushed them into a corner over the past few months.The development, however, put the Congress on the defensive even as the KPCC leadership condemned the incident maintaining that the party cannot be blamed for a murder that happened because of gang rivalry. 

The CPM has decided to observe a black day across the state on Wednesday, by ensuring Covid-19 protocol, in protest against the twin murders. The CPM had found itself in a quandary early on Sunday following the suicide of S Anu over his inability to get a government job despite securing the 77th rank in the Civil Excise Officer (Thiruvananthapuram) examination conducted by the Public Service Commission. 

The youth’s death led to widespread protests against the LDF Government across the state. But in less than 24 hours, the tables were turned after the two DYFI workers were hacked to death allegedly by Congress workers, much to the anguish of the KPCC leadership.On Monday, when Malayalis celebrated Thiruvonam, the three political fronts were hurling allegations at each other in the aftermath of the twin murder. 

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Youth Congress state leadership held a fast in front of Indira Bhavan and the PSC office, respectively, the same day, which also saw DYFI activists unleashing an attack against the Youth Congress protest.On Tuesday, after visiting the family members of the two DYFI youths, Industries minister E P Jayarajan accused Attingal MP Adoor Prakash of being informed of the murders by the accused. The latter has challenged the CPM to prove it.According to the CPM call to observe a black day across all branch committees in the state,  five leaders will converge at one centre from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday. Party workers will offer floral tributes before the portraits of the two DYFI men.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, while condemning the murders, said their rivals need not blame them. Regarding the attacks unleashed by DYFI workers on Congress offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, Chennithala urged the CPM leadership to stop the violence against them.

“The CPM has been on the lookout for martyrs after they were feeling the heat in the gold smuggling case, Life Mission scam, backdoor appointments and other corruption cases. There were widespread attacks on the statues of Congress leaders and offices. The attackers didn’t spare the house of Anu, the youth who committed suicide. His father, Sukumaran Nair, was also threatened,” Chennithala said.Mullappally said CPM has been celebrating the deaths and initiating fund collections under the guise of the martyrs. With allegations and counter allegations being hurled at each other and several arrests being made in the twin murder, both LDF and UDF are up in arms against each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Twin murders DYFI Congress CPM
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp