Allegations of Bineesh Kodiyeri’s links with Sandalwood drug racket embarrass CPM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/T’PURAM: Controversy’s child Bineesh Kodiyeri has once again landed the CPM in an embarrassment when Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz dropped a bombshell alleging that the son of the party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has links with the Bengaluru drug racket. Firoz told mediapersons that the statement of drug dealer Muhammad Anoop reportedly given to the investigation team has confirmed Bineesh’s ties with the accused and the gang. Bineesh responded to the charge saying though he has known Anoop for years, he came to know of his involvement in drug dealing only now.

Firoz alleged that Bineesh has close ties with Rijesh Raveendran who was nabbed along with Anoop and D Anikha, a former serial actor, who had allegedly been supplying drugs to several actors and musicians in Kannada movie industry.

The three were nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau which also seized a large quantity of high-end drugs like MDMA (Ecstasy) and LSD.“The statement of the accused has proved Bineesh’s links with them. A probe should be initiated to bring all facts about the racket out,” Firoz demanded.

He added that Bineesh is Anoop’s sponsor in drug smuggling and he had invested money to launch a hotel run by Anoop at Kammanahalli in Bengaluru. “Bineesh had posted a live video on Facebook sharing the greetings for another hotel opened by Anoop in 2019. During the lockdown period, Bineesh had attended a night party at Kumarakom on June 19, along with the accused. These details can be exposed if phone call records are examined,” said Firoz.

‘Bineesh called Anoop 26 times the day Swapna was held’

He alleged that the racket has ties with certain young personalities in the Malayalam movie industry too. He also sought to highlight Bineesh’s role in the case of gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel saying the latter had called Anoop, a native of Vennala in Kochi, 26 times on the day Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were arrested in Bengaluru. Reacting sharply, Bineesh said Firoz was trying to divert public attention from the murder of two DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in which the Congress and UDF are on the back foot, mocking the spin given as “his wisdom in the biryani vessel”.

He, however, admitted that he had known Anoop for years and had good ties with him as a textiles dealer. Anoop used to book hotel rooms for him when he visited Bengaluru. He had called Anoop on different occasions. He had also loaned `6 lakh to Anoop to start a restaurant. The news of his ties with the drug racket was shocking to him and Anoop’s family, he said. In a Facebook post, Bineesh said, “In the past, former chief minister (E K ) Nayanar had once wished the Muslim League good night at noon and in the current controversy, I also have the same to say. ‘Good night’.”

Audio clip leaked

Kannur: A leaked audio clip of CPM leader M V Jayarajan, exhorting cadre to put up a defence through the social media in the wake of a PSC rank holder’s suicide, has brought further embarrassment to the party.