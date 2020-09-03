Govt to run mass campaign on self-care

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to see a peak in Covid-19 cases. Staring at such a situation, the state health department is set to launch a people-centric mass campaign on self-care. With a significant number of individuals who got infected remaining asymptomatic, the department believes this clinical characteristic will continue and a campaign on self-care is the need of the hour.

The campaign will focus on educating all citizens and community volunteers on looking for warning signs, use of pulse oximeter, looking for respiratory distress and others.In addition, the government is likely to ask healthy individuals with mild respiratory symptoms like a mild cough, sneezing or running nose to stay isolated at home. The direction which is expected to be released soon will come in the wake of the assessment that they might be symptoms of the Covid-19.

“Official statistics on the number of asymptomatic among the infected persons are yet to be released, but a significant number of infected persons had no symptoms. This trend is likely to continue. The virus is there in society. With restrictions being lifted, the possibility of getting infected from anyone is also high. In such a scenario, self-care is paramount,” said an officer of the health department.

Through the campaign, awareness about warning signs, self-care, whom to contact in case of doubt (telemedicine facilities, DISHA, contact details of local healthcare providers) will reach every home.“It has been observed that those who got infected had either no symptoms or were diagnosed with mild symptoms. The chances are high that due to this, a number of people will remain untraced unless a large-scale community testing programme is launched,” added the officer.

At the same time, the department is concerned that those who slip out of the surveillance programme could infect others. And the result could be catastrophic as the state has a huge elderly population and a large number of people with diabetes, cancer, hypertension and other comorbidities. Another area of concern is that those who are asymptomatic/mild symptoms could be in danger of silent hypoxia (a condition in which a person’s oxygen level in blood cells and tissues drop without any warning signs). The campaign to be rolled out targets to address these issues.