Leak of audio clip leaves CPM red-faced

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A leaked audio clip of CPM state committee member and district secretary MV Jayarajan, exhorting cadre to put up a robust defence through the social media in the wake of a PSC rank holder’s suicide, has brought further embarrassment to the party already battling charges of massive corruption and betrayal of job seekers. The voice clip of the CPM strongman, which has been leaked through the social media, also threatens to undermine the all-out campaign launched by the party to bring the perpetrators of Venjaramoodu twin murder to justice.

In the clip, Jayarajan is heard telling local-level party leaders to direct cadre to post comments prepared by the party to help put up a strong resistance in the aftermath of the PSC rank holder’s suicide. According to him, the comments will be prepared by the party in capsule form and will be distributed among the cadre. Each local committee should post 300 to 400 comments on Facebook.

“There is no point in one person posting 15 comments, More people should come and comment. The rivals will try to take advantage of the situation and hence we should also have a plan to counter it,” says the CPM district chief. Meanwhile, Jayarajan said he had only asked the party cadre to present facts before people.