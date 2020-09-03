Twin murder case: Congress condemns widespread attacks on its offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership has condemned the widespread attacks on their offices and houses of party workers across the state following the Venjaramoodu twin murder. On Thursday, all 14 DCC presidents will hold fast at their respective DCC offices against the attacks against Congress offices and also urging the CPM leadership to restore peace.

Former Youth Congress state general secretary G Leena’s house at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram was destroyed in the wee hours of Wednesday where KPCC leadership visited the spot.KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy condemned the attack on Leena’s house including the widespread attacks being unleashed by the CPM supporters across the state following the twin murder.

Leena who belongs to the backward community was previously with the CPM and she joined Congress 15 years ago. After visiting the house of Leena, Chennithala told reporters that the attacks which have been unleashed by the CPM against the Congress have the silent nod of the police.“The Congress party’s demand is that whoever is behind the twin murder should be arrested. We have condemned the attacks and now it is clear who is behind the killings and the role of the CPM behind it”, said Chennithala.

Mullappally will inaugurate the state-wide fast at Thiruvananthapuram DCC office at 10 am. He said that 142 party offices of the Congress had been destroyed over the last two days, including reading rooms and flag posts, which is a shame to the enlightened Malayalis.“Under the guise of the Venjaramoodu twin murder, the CPM has unleashed attacks against the Congress across the state. Over the last three days, the CPM has converted the twin murder case as a festival,” said Mullappally.