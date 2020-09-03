STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twin murder case: Why did Rahim turn up in station at 2.45 am, asks Adoor Prakash

Adoor Prakash also sought a CBI probe into the murder, saying only a Central agency could expose the motive behind the killings.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Adoor Prakash

Adoor Prakash (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the CPM raised allegations against Congress leader Adoor Prakash citing his links with the accused in the murder of DYFI leaders at Venjarammoodu near here, the Attingal MP shot back on Wednesday. He demanded to know why DYFI state secretary A A Rahim was present at the police station at 2.45am when Shaheen — who was with the two slain DYFI activists at the time of the incident — was being questioned. Rahim maintained that his visit to the police station was a normal procedure following his colleague’s tragic death. Adoor Prakash also sought a CBI probe into the murder, saying only a Central agency could expose the motive behind the killings.

