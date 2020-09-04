STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Alappuzha : Rs 4.5 lakh, 4.5kg of gold looted from Karuvatta bank

The gold ornaments kept in the locker and those pledged by customers were looted.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Around 4.5 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 4.5 lakh were looted from the Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank near Alappuzha by breaking open its strong room. The incident came to light on Thursday when the employees reached the bank after a six-day holiday break.Alappuzha district police chief P S Sabu said the incident happened during the Onam holidays.

“The bank had remained closed for six days from last Friday due to Onam. When the employees reached the bank on Thursday, they found the wall of the strong room broken into and the ornaments taken away. The computer hard disk of the CCTV camera was also missing,” Sabu said. “The robbers entered the bank by breaking open the window. The wall of the strongroom was destroyed using a gas cutter. A gas cylinder was also found abandoned inside the bank. We’re examining the CCTV visuals at nearby houses. We think more than one person was part of the gang,” Sabu said.

The gold ornaments kept in the locker and those pledged by customers were looted. The forensic department collected evidence from the bank and statements of staff were recorded, the police said.A special team led by Kayamkulam DySP Alex Baby was formed for the investigation.

“A professional team was behind the theft. They took away the hard disk of the computer which was connected to the CCTV cameras to destroy evidence. We’ve been examining the CCTV cameras set up at various places on the national highways and nearby houses. The details of mobile phone calls accessed from nearby towers will also be verified,” the DySP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alappuzha Karuvatta bank gold
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp