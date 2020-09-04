Alappuzha : Rs 4.5 lakh, 4.5kg of gold looted from Karuvatta bank

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Around 4.5 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 4.5 lakh were looted from the Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank near Alappuzha by breaking open its strong room. The incident came to light on Thursday when the employees reached the bank after a six-day holiday break.Alappuzha district police chief P S Sabu said the incident happened during the Onam holidays.

“The bank had remained closed for six days from last Friday due to Onam. When the employees reached the bank on Thursday, they found the wall of the strong room broken into and the ornaments taken away. The computer hard disk of the CCTV camera was also missing,” Sabu said. “The robbers entered the bank by breaking open the window. The wall of the strongroom was destroyed using a gas cutter. A gas cylinder was also found abandoned inside the bank. We’re examining the CCTV visuals at nearby houses. We think more than one person was part of the gang,” Sabu said.

The gold ornaments kept in the locker and those pledged by customers were looted. The forensic department collected evidence from the bank and statements of staff were recorded, the police said.A special team led by Kayamkulam DySP Alex Baby was formed for the investigation.

“A professional team was behind the theft. They took away the hard disk of the computer which was connected to the CCTV cameras to destroy evidence. We’ve been examining the CCTV cameras set up at various places on the national highways and nearby houses. The details of mobile phone calls accessed from nearby towers will also be verified,” the DySP said.