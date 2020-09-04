STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bineesh Kodiyeri has links with gold smuggling, drug rackets: BJP

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to respond to questions over allegations against Bineesh.

Bineesh Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz alleged that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri had links with Mohammed Anoop, who was held in the Bengaluru drug racket case, it was BJP’s turn on Thursday to target Bineesh. BJP state president K Surendran went a step further and alleged that Bineesh has links to both the drug racket as well as the gold smuggling racket. 

“K T Ramees, who is one of the key accused in the gold smuggling case, is close to Muhammad Anoop and is his business partner. Bineesh Kodiyeri himself had admitted that he knew Anoop since 2012. The CPM state secretary’s son is involved in both the shady deals,” Surendran said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to respond to questions over allegations against Bineesh. “It’s not an issue for the state government to respond. If there are any legal violations, the agency concerned will probe,” he said.

Fingers pointed at Bineesh’s B’luru fin firm
Kozhikode: Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firos on Thursday sought the details of the Bengaluru-based financial firm ‘B Capital Finance’, whose director, according to Firos, is Bineesh Kodiyeri. “Bineesh’s explanation that Anoop had borrowed Rs 6 lakh from him for opening a restaurant is a lie. The money was given to Anoop through B Capital Finance.”

