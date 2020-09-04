STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress makes moves to keep KC(M) in UDF

Party firms up plans after ECI order | Leaders initiate in-party discussions | Return planned before local body polls

Published: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM

​​Jose K Mani



By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) declaring Jose K Mani faction as the official Kerala Congress (M), the state Congress leadership has begun efforts to keep it within the UDF fold. The party leaders are looking to bring KC (M) back before the upcoming local body elections.

As part of the move, senior Congress leaders Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy held one-to-one discussions with party leaders from Kottayam to seek their opinion on the retaining KC(M).

Sources said MLAs K C Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan spoke to the party seniors on working with KC(M) for the civic elections. Though a majority of Congress leaders and workers are not in favour of bringing KC (M) back, senior leaders like Chandy and IUML leaders like P K Kunhalikkutty are keen on keeping the legacy of KC(M) founder K M Mani within the UDF.

Moreover, UDF leaders are of the view that P J Joseph and Mons Joseph cannot be considered KC(M) MLAs in the wake of ECI’s order. If the Joseph faction does not get a favourable verdict from the court against poll panel’s order, Joseph will be forced to resign as an MLA and form new party. 

Joseph will also have to overcome the disqualification move to be initiated by Jose. This is the embarrassment that UDF is looking to avoid by bringing Jose back to the UDF.

At the same time, Jose has kept his cards close to the chest. As per sources, Jose is waiting for clarity on offers from both the fronts. While a section in KC(M) wants Jose to return to the UDF considering the conservative attitude of people in its strongholds, some others are of the opinion that LDF could be better choice.

In a recent interaction with reporters, Jose said KC(M) would join one of the political fronts before the civic elections.

