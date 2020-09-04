STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases: 4 lakh registered through Kozhikode model

The Covid-19 Jagratha portal was developed by the Kozhikode district administration and it was extended to the entire state.

KOZHIKODE: As many as four lakh people had their details registered through 14,600 shops, government offices, institutions and hotels across the state using the QR code model in tracking suspected Covid cases. The 14,600 establishments include 6,500 government offices, 5,240 shops and 2,004 institutions.

The model was developed by Kozhikode district National Informatics Centre (NIC) a month ago and later extended to other districts. The function is such that a shop or government office or institution has to register on Covid-19 Jagratha portal. 

There is a link called Visitor’s Registry in the home page and the shop/office should fill its details there. After registration, the shop/office can download a QR code. This should printed and pasted outside the office/shop. 

If a new customer visits the shop/office, he or she has to scan the QR code using the smart phone and furnish details like name, address, LSG body and phone number. Thus, the authorities will get the complete details of each person who had visited the shop or office on a day, with exact timing.

From the next visit, the customer needs to just  scan the QR code only. In case of any visitor turns Covid positive, the authorities can track all people who were present in the shop/office during that specific time and send them into quarantine. 

“Kozhikode and Kannur are the two districts which are in the forefront of making use of the facility. 
Kozhikode Collector S Sambasiva Rao was instrumental in implementing it,” says Rolly T D, technical director of Kozhikode NIC.

