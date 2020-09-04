CPM to mount political campaign over Venjaramoodu twin murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting a calibrated attack on the Congress over the twin murder of DYFI leaders at Venjaramoodu, the CPM has now taken it up as a political campaign of sorts. Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday alleged a major conspiracy involving top Congress leaders behind the murders. He also announced that the party would take over the complete protection and care of the two bereaved families.

Keeping in mind the forthcoming local body elections, the CPM leadership has urged the people to respond to the attackers through the ballot paper. In addition to Kodiyeri, ministers K K Shailaja and J Mercykutty Amma also visited the homes of the victims on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Kodiyeri said the killings were planned and alleged that senior Congress leaders had a role in the political conspiracy. The CPM state chief said it was a targeted attack.

“It’s a deliberate murder by trained men. Now the Congress leadership is also trying to insult the victims. The Congress has a tradition of such murders. But they should realise that the CPM cannot be weakened with murders,” he said.

“On Onam day when the state celebrated with floral carpets, what happened here carved a blood carpet. The CPM will not, however, go in for retaliatory attacks, irrespective of provocations. The CPM will not attack Congress offices or houses of party leaders. The masses themselves will isolate them. We should respond to these murders through the ballot paper in the coming elections,” he said.

The CPM leader also announced that the party would ensure the security of both families. The party will stand with them, he said.