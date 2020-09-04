Good turnout for JEE Main in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The entrance examination for admission to IITs is under way in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). While there was a steep decline in attendance in many states, the numbers were considerably high in Kerala.

“Every student seeking admission in the IITs appears for the January and April sessions of JEE Main. Hence, it might happen that those who had appeared for the January session and did well would not want to risk poor performance in the April session,” said Stephen Joseph, director, Brilliant’s Tutorials. He said such students would skip the April exam and this might show a lower turnout.

“However, in the case of students who were preparing at our institute, nearly all are appearing for the examinations,” he said. The scenario is the same all over the state, he said. “Another factor that made students write the examination is the precautions taken by the NTA. They were really good. Every step was taken to ensure the safety of candidates,” he said.

Officials of Aakash Institute said all students who had been undergoing training in the institute are writing the exam.

“If we go by the statistics based on the roll numbers of the students appearing for JEE Main, it can be said that more than 95% of them have written and are also writing the exam,” said the centre in-charge in Kottayam.

This is normally the trend, he added. According to him, the January session usually sees a lower turnout compared to the April session. “And this is what happened even now,” he added.

In the case of the students who are appearing from Qatar, the resolution of the issues regarding the centre paved way for a smooth conduct of the examination. “JEE Main is on. Already a batch has appeared and the rest will be appearing in the coming days,” said Jayaprakashan, a parent in Qatar. According to him, every student who applied for the test is appearing.