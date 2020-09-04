STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

I am still the Kerala Congress (M)'s working chairman, reiterates PJ Joseph

Late on Thursday night, Joseph reaffirmed that his faction will not continue in the front if Jose faction is retained.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (Mani) MLA P J Joseph is in no mood to relent to the claims made by the Jose K Mani faction on getting the ‘two leaves’ symbol as decided by the Election Commission.Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Joseph maintained that the EC has only mentioned the party symbol which has not been judiciously executed. He said that one of the EC members had expressed his dissent as the decision was not evidence based. He reiterated that he is the party’s working chairman.

He said that the Idukki sub court’s verdict quashing Jose’s  election as the party chairman is pending. “Jose’s decision to function as party chairman is against the court verdict which is yet to be cancelled by the EC. Hence I am still the KC (M) working chairman. EC has not yet announced Jose as the working chairman. It should be recalled that the EC had maintained that it is not intervening in the conflict on party chairmanship,” said Joseph. He said a writ petition will be filed against EC decision.

Late on Thursday night, Joseph reaffirmed that his faction will not continue in the front if Jose faction is retained. He announced this  after meeting with Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convenor Benny Behanan and KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran at Cantonment House here. Joseph clarified that he will not be able to go along with Jose in the UDF.But Mullapally said the UDF leadership has not held talks with the Jose faction and a final call will be taken by the leadership later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PJ Joseph Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp