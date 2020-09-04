I am still the Kerala Congress (M)'s working chairman, reiterates PJ Joseph

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (Mani) MLA P J Joseph is in no mood to relent to the claims made by the Jose K Mani faction on getting the ‘two leaves’ symbol as decided by the Election Commission.Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Joseph maintained that the EC has only mentioned the party symbol which has not been judiciously executed. He said that one of the EC members had expressed his dissent as the decision was not evidence based. He reiterated that he is the party’s working chairman.

He said that the Idukki sub court’s verdict quashing Jose’s election as the party chairman is pending. “Jose’s decision to function as party chairman is against the court verdict which is yet to be cancelled by the EC. Hence I am still the KC (M) working chairman. EC has not yet announced Jose as the working chairman. It should be recalled that the EC had maintained that it is not intervening in the conflict on party chairmanship,” said Joseph. He said a writ petition will be filed against EC decision.

Late on Thursday night, Joseph reaffirmed that his faction will not continue in the front if Jose faction is retained. He announced this after meeting with Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convenor Benny Behanan and KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran at Cantonment House here. Joseph clarified that he will not be able to go along with Jose in the UDF.But Mullapally said the UDF leadership has not held talks with the Jose faction and a final call will be taken by the leadership later.