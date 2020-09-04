Kasaragod district treats 1,000 + COVID patients at home, saves Rs 25 lakh for govt

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Late last month, residents of a locality in Chemnad -- one of the most severely affected panchayats -- threatened to burn down the house of a mother-son duo who tested positive for COVID and wanted to recover at home.

They forced the single mother and the young son aged 21 to move to a COVID First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC).

After a week, the son delayed taking an antigen test and waited for his mother to recover first so that they could go home together. "They were really scared of being in the CFLTC but a hostile neighborhood forced them to get admitted," said a junior health inspector from a neighbouring panchayat.

That could be considered as a one-off incident because more than one thousand COVID patients were being monitored and treated at their own houses in Kasaragod, said district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas. "To be precise, till Thursday (September 3), 1,006 asymptomatic patients were monitored and treated in their house in the past month. Of them, 316 recovered from the disease. That is a first in Kerala," he said.

In the process, the Kasaragod health department saved at least Rs 25 lakh for the cash-strapped government.

Home care

On August 7, the state government issued an advisory allowing home care for COVID19 patients. However, the other districts extended the option to only health workers.

But in Kasaragod, the beds arranged in CFLTC were fast running out because of the rising number of cases.

The district administration was not able to start more CFLTC because of an acute shortage of doctors.

Against the backdrop, the government advisory was a godsend, and district collector D Sajith Babu latched on to it.

On August 10, Kasargod launched the home care for asymptomatic COVID patients and soon people from remote villages to towns started preferring it.

Of the 41 local bodies, 35 panchayats and municipalities are caring patients at their homes, said Dr Ramdas. "The proportion of active cases being treated at home ranges from 5% to 75%," he said. In Nileshwar municipality, 75% of its active cases are being monitored and treated at home, he said.

Oximeter for all patients

Many COVID patients tend to develop silent hypoxia, a condition where the oxygen level in their blood would be dangerously low but they would experience no distressing signals such as breathlessness, or an increase in their respiratory rates, said district surveillance officer Dr A T Manoj.

Silent hypoxia can occur even in asymptomatic patients and it can be fatal, he said.

To continuously monitor the oxygen levels in patients, the panchayats and municipalities have given one pulse oximeter to each house. The non-invasive device can be attached to the fingertip or earlobe, and it uses infrared to measure the oxygen level in blood. "We have asked the patients to take a reading every morning and evening and share it with the doctors attending them via video calls," said Dr Ramdas.

Each reusable device cost around Rs 2,000 and panchayats and municipalities were asked to buy at least 10 each.

Emergency care

In the event of patients developing symptoms or reporting abnormal values pulse rate or oxygen saturation, they are immediately shifted to the CFLTC or the COVID Hospital. Private and government ambulances are always on standby. "But in the past 23 days, only around 20 of the 1,000 patients at home were referred to CFLTC, mostly because of apprehension of being at home rather than development or worsening of symptoms," said the district medical officer. To be sure, none of the patients required a referral to the COVID Hospital.

"The Kasaragod model of home care reiterates the fact that most of the COVID patients are asymptomatic and require only supportive home care," he said.

He said the government has saved at least Rs 25 lakh in manpower and services by keeping the patients at home. "We have noticed that the patients at home were mentally healthier than in CFLTC. Other districts should give it a shot," said Dr Ramdas.

He said health officials have to work on creating awareness among people and not give in to social pressure of ostracising patients.