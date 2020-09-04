STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs wants digital evidence from mobile, laptops of key accused

After Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11, the agency had seized around six digital devices including their mobile phones and laptops.

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs probing the Kerala gold smuggling scandal on Friday approached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi to get the digital evidence collected from Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the key accused in the case.

The Customs has also approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) to interrogate five accused persons, who were arrested in the case, at the jail.

The contents of these digital devices were retrieved by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) in Thiruvananthapuram. The Customs will seek a copy of the retrieved content from C-DAC, officials said. "The digital evidence mainly includes the content in mobile phones and laptops recovered from them," an officer explained.

The Customs in its petition filed at the NIA Court said some of the digital evidence collected by the NIA from accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair is vital for its probe.

The court after hearing the Customs sought the NIA's opinion on the matter. The NIA will file a report in this regard next week. The agency is probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case.

Meanwhile, the Customs also has approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) to interrogate the accused persons -- K T Rameez,  Mohammad Shafi, Hamjad Ali, Said Alavi, Abdu PT and Hamzath Abdusalaam at the jail.

These accused persons are currently lodged at the District Jail in Kakkanad after the court remanded them to judicial custody. "Further interrogation is required to acquire clarity as to the modus operandi and details of the accomplices behind this smuggling activity without further delay," the Customs said in the report.

