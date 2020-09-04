Mathai death case: Repostmortem examination on Friday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The repostmortem examination of the body of PP Mathai, a Ranni native farmer who died allegedly in the custody of forest officials, will be conducted on Friday, on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mathai’s body was found in a well near his house on July 28. The repostmortem will be conducted by a team of three doctors at the General Hospital here.

A special autopsy theatre will be set up at hospital for the purpose and new inquest will also be prepared.

The CBI is initiating measures to ensure the presence of a magistrate during the time of post-mortem and inquest. Meanwhile, the funeral of Mathai will be held at Chittar Kattachira Kudappana St Mary’s Orthodox Church at 3pm on Saturday.

Reacting to the repostmortem, his family members expressed a sigh of relief on the positive outcome for the 35-day long wait for the funeral.