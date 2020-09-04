Pinarayi calls for using QR code method to track visitors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for using QR Code scanning method to track people who visit shopping malls and other public places.

He said such an initiative in Kozhikode has turned out to be a success. “Restrictions imposed on shops and malls during Onam season were well received with some exceptions. It was directed to record the name of people visiting a shop. But some were reluctant to do this since they did not want to use common pen there,” he said.

The QR scanning method is a successful alternative for this, he said. Under this, a QR code will be displayed at public places. Visitors should scan the code using their mobile phone. This will help get necessary details of the visitor. In case of a Covid infection, people who visited the centre can be traced easily, he said.