Star teacher of ‘First Bell’ class alleges abuse on Facebook for rejecting movie offer

It all started after Swetha received phone calls from Sreejith Perumana, a lawyer. But due to some emergency she couldn’t attend the call.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sai Swetha

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sai Swetha, a primary school teacher whose online classes as part of the First Bell virtual learning programme made her a popular figure, has claimed that she was insulted by a man on social media for turning down a movie offer. According to Swetha, the accused had made a Facebook post against her and the fundamental right to make decisions concerning her life.  

It all started after Swetha received phone calls from Sreejith Perumana, a lawyer. But due to some emergency she couldn’t attend the call. Finally when she answered the phone, Sreejith offered her a role in a movie.

“I told him to contact our family friend because it was difficult to give a sudden reply. My husband also spoke with him. Later, we decided against doing films right now. My family friend also informed him of the decision,” she said.

However, Sreejith took to Facebook, flaying Swetha for failing to answer his phone calls and turning down the role. “He put up a Facebook post insulting me. My right to make personal decisions was also questioned. It’s nothing but character assassination. If a woman declines a stranger’s demand, this is the mindset of some,” Swetha added.

Meanwhile, reacting to reports, Sreejith said on his FB page that he never intended to insult Swetha . However, Swetha has lodged a petition with the DySP, Vadakara,  and the Nadapuram police and decided to pursue legal action.

