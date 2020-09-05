STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Accused duo accessed data from stolen SSDs of IAC: NIA probe

Sources said the probe revealed that the duo deleted contents from four of the five stolen SSDs, which is like a hard disk and is used to store files.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

Indigenous aircraft carrier

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused duo arrested in connection with the theft of computer hardware from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier had accessed the contents of the solid-state drives (SSD) that they stole, the NIA probe has revealed. It was following this revelation that the NIA charged the duo under Section 66F (b) of the Information Technology Act for cyber terrorism against accused.

Sources said the probe revealed that the duo deleted contents from four of the five stolen SSDs, which is like a hard disk and is used to store files.“When we recovered the SSDs, data in four of them were found deleted. The accused, however, maintained that the data was deleted to retrieve the entire storage space of the SSD. But it should be noted that they also opened the files in the SSD before deleting them,” said a source. 

NIA is probing whether the content was transferred to anyone. During their lie-detection test, the accused denied doing this. “We decided to retain Section 66F (b) of IT Act against the accused. The section states that cyber terrorism also includes unauthorised access to data and computer database that is restricted due to national security reasons. It is a scheduled offence which comes under the NIA’s ambit,” said an NIA official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp