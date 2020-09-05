STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress MP Remya Haridas verbally abused by SFI workers at Venjaramoodu, one arrested

The SFI workers were protesting against Congress leaders in the wake of the Venjaramoodu twin murders

Published: 05th September 2020 01:51 PM

Alathur UDF candidate Remya Haridas

Remya Haridas (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning after a group of SFI activists blocked the official car of MP Remya Haridas and waved black flags at her as part of the protest against Congress leaders in the wake of the Venjaramoodu twin murders.

Remya was on the way to Changanassery from Thiruvananthapuram. When she reached Venjaramoodu on MC road, a group of SFI workers led by SFI Venjaramoodu area secretary Akhil jumped in front of the car raising slogans against her. They also tied a black flag on the wiper of the car and allegedly verbally abused Remya. However, police were present at the spot and took the agitators into custody.

According to Venjaramoodu police, the incident took place around 10.30 am when Remya reached Venjaramoodu junction in her official car. "The activists had planned earlier to stop her. However, we brought the situation under control. Akhil has also been arrested," a police official said.

He was booked as per Sections 143,147,149 (rioting), Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), Section 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Remya told mediapersons that she was verbally abused and threatened by the workers. "I was verbally attacked by the workers. They threatened that they would kill me if I passed through Venjaramoodu. They had used very bad words which should not be raised against women. I am totally disappointed," she said.

