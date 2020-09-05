Covid -19: Post-Onam fortnight to be crucial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to be on high alert after experts have warned of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases in the post-Onam fortnight. A total of 2,479 new cases, including 34 health workers, were reported on Friday. Of these, 2,255 cases are local transmission and source of infection of 149 cases could not be traced. 11 deaths have been added to the pandemic toll list thereby taking the total to 326. The number of recoveries on the day was 2,716.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked people to be extra cautious when venturing out of their homes and even inside. Persons who show illness symptoms should confine to a room in their house and avoid contact with other family members. All members should wear masks, she said.“Unlock 4.0 comes with relaxation in several sectors. Easing of restrictions should not be celebrated and all should maintain vigil. A small mistake can infect you,” she said.

Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with 477 new cases followed by Ernakulam, 274, and Kollam, 248. Kasaragod reported 236 cases, Thrissur, 204, Kottayam and Malappuram, 178 each, Kozhikode 167, Pathanamthitta 141, Kannur 115, Alappuzha 106, Wayanad 84, Palakkad 42 and Idukki 29. The newly confirmed deaths are Raphael, 78, Shibin,39, of Thrissur, Amina, 95, Muhammad, 73, of Malappuram, Abdul Rahman, 60, of Kasaragod, Vasudevan, 83, Santosh Kumar, 45, of Kannur; Ravidas, 69, Sabariar, 65, Sulaja, 56, of Thiruvananthapuram and Bushra Beevi, 61, of Kollam. The number of contact spread cases was highest in Thiruvananthapuram, 463.

There were 267 cases in Ernakulam, 241 in Kollam, 225 in Kasaragod, 177 in Kottayam, 169 in Malappuram, 155 in Kozhikode, 140 in Thrissur, 102 in Kannur, 99 in Pathanamthitta, 91 in Alappuzha, 68 in Wayanad, 36 in Palakkad and 22 in Idukki. So far 60,448 persons have been cured of Covid while 21,268 patients are still undergoing treatment. At present, a total of 1,97,937 people are under observation. Of these, 1,80,743 are under home or institutional quarantine and 17,194 in hospitals. 1,750 persons were hospitalised on Friday. 36,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 16 new places were demarcated as hotspots and 28 were excluded. Currently, there are 557 hotspots in Kerala.

