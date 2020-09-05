STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid -19: Post-Onam fortnight to be crucial

 2,255 infected through local spread  11 deaths confirmed during the day 34 health workers tested positive

Published: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Easing of restrictions should not be celebrated and all should maintain vigil. A small mistake can cause infection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to be on high alert after experts have warned of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases in the post-Onam fortnight. A total of 2,479 new cases, including 34 health workers, were reported on Friday. Of these, 2,255 cases are local transmission and source of infection of 149 cases could not be traced. 11 deaths have been added to the pandemic toll list thereby taking the total to 326. The number of recoveries on the day was 2,716.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked people to be extra cautious when venturing out of their homes and even inside. Persons who show illness symptoms should confine to a room in their house and avoid contact with other family members. All members should wear masks, she said.“Unlock 4.0 comes with relaxation in several sectors. Easing of restrictions should not be celebrated and all should maintain vigil. A small mistake can infect you,” she said.  

Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with 477 new cases followed by Ernakulam, 274, and Kollam, 248. Kasaragod reported 236 cases, Thrissur, 204, Kottayam and Malappuram, 178 each, Kozhikode 167, Pathanamthitta 141, Kannur 115, Alappuzha 106, Wayanad 84, Palakkad 42 and Idukki 29. The newly confirmed deaths are Raphael, 78, Shibin,39, of Thrissur, Amina, 95, Muhammad, 73, of Malappuram, Abdul Rahman, 60, of Kasaragod, Vasudevan, 83, Santosh Kumar, 45, of Kannur; Ravidas, 69, Sabariar, 65, Sulaja, 56, of Thiruvananthapuram and Bushra Beevi, 61, of Kollam. The number of contact spread cases was highest in Thiruvananthapuram, 463.

There were 267 cases in Ernakulam, 241 in Kollam, 225 in Kasaragod, 177 in Kottayam, 169 in Malappuram, 155 in Kozhikode, 140 in Thrissur, 102 in Kannur, 99 in Pathanamthitta, 91 in Alappuzha, 68 in Wayanad, 36 in Palakkad and 22 in Idukki. So far 60,448 persons have been cured of Covid while 21,268 patients are still undergoing treatment. At present, a total of 1,97,937 people are under observation. Of these, 1,80,743 are under home or institutional quarantine and 17,194 in hospitals. 1,750 persons were hospitalised on Friday. 36,310 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 16 new places were demarcated as hotspots and 28 were excluded. Currently, there are 557 hotspots in Kerala.

Minister’s advice
People should be extra cautious when venturing out of their homes and even inside.
Persons who show illness symptoms should confine to a room in their house and avoid contact with other family members. 
Easing of restrictions should not be celebrated and all should maintain vigil. A small mistake can cause infection

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Onam COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp