Covid patient ends life in Pariyaram MCH

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Covid patient ended his life at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Pariyaram, on Friday. According to hospital authorities, Kunhikkandi Raveendran, 60, of Chala, an autorickshaw driver, was found hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom in the Covid ward around 9am.

His wife was admitted to a private hospital at Chala due to diabetes-induced complications. She was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

However, they wanted a detailed checkup and Raveendran took his wife to the MCH on Thursday. Along with testing his wife, Raveendran too was tested for Covid-19, the result of which came back positive. He is survived by wife Anitha and children Ranjith and Ranjitha.