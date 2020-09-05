STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM intensifies attack on Congress over twin murder

Kodiyeri says Congress supporting attackers and trying to portray the victims as goons; murder result of gang war, says Chennithala

The Congress reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the murders.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Congress reiterates that the Venjaramoodu twin murders are not political killings, the state CPM has intensified its attack on Congress leadership. The Congress has been supporting the attackers behind the murder and trying to portray the victims as goons, alleged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

As part of a peaceful protest against the killings, the CPM will hold mass gatherings while adhering to Covid-19 protocol on September 23. The day is observed as the Azhikodan Day by the party to commemorate Communist leader Azhikodan Raghavan, a victim of political killing. MLAs, representatives in local bodies and party leaders are expected to join the gatherings at centres.

“The Congress has been insulting the victims, terming them goons. It’s highly condemnable. The party has not even condemned the killings. It shows the Congress party’s decay. The party is trying to create a feeling of insecurity in the state. After the Left came to power, there’s less violence in the state and the Left has gained acceptance among the masses. That’s why the Congress is trying to create such issues,” Kodiyeri said. He also referred to the murder of CPM worker Siyad at Kayamkulam. 

Call for CBI probe 
The Congress reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the murders. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that Rural SP B Asokan should be kept away from the investigation. The murder is the result of gang war. Referring to the statement by CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, Chennithala referred to the weapons found with those involved in the attack. “It shows that it was a fight between them. Dragging Adoor Prakash’s name into it is purely politically motivated,” he added.

DCC leaders directly involved in crime: A A Rahim
T’Puram: DYFI state secretary A A Rahim has alleged that a few DCC leaders were directly involved in the twin murder of DYFI workers at Venjarammoodu. He alleged that Adoor Prakash, MP, had held a meeting with accused Sajeev. The date of their meeting will be revealed later, said Rahim. He rejected allegations that the victims too were carrying weapons. The DYFI leader warned of legal action against those indulging in such campaigns. He rejected CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan’s comment that the victims might have carried weapons for self-defence.

Addressing a press conference, Rahim  alleged Congress’ block-level leader Purushothaman Nair was part of the conspiracy and had been in contact with accused Sajeev. The Congress should stop character assassination of the victims, he added. “Unni, who was arrested in the case, is a Congress leader. Till now Congress has not expelled anyone arrested in the case. It’s evident that it was a planned murder,” said Rahim.

