Karuvatta bank theft: Police promise reward for informants

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/T’PURAM: The police on Friday announced that the informants who can lead to the culprits in the Karuvatta Service Cooperative Bank looting would be rewarded. “An expanded expert team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police N Rajan, has been entrusted with the investigation,” said District Police Chief P S Sabu. Kayamkulam DySP Alex Baby, circle inspectors of Haripad and Mavelikkara, cyber cell officials and others are part of the 15-member probe team, he said.

Officials said they were yet to find any clinching pieces of evidence in the case. Hence the police have decided to give a reward to the informants. The identity of persons who pass on information will be kept as a secret, officials said. Meanwhile, the Cooperative Department will conduct an investigation into the Karuvatta bank robbery. Besides assessing the value of goods stolen, the probe will inspect the server system, insurance coverage of ornaments and registers.