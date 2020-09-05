STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala twin murder case: Key suspect arrested, all nine accused now in custody

Police said Ansar had been absconding for the past five days at a relative's house and landed in the police net after neighbours spotted him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A key suspect in the twin murders of two DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested by the investigation team on Saturday. He was identified as Ansar and is an active Congress worker.

According to police, all the nine accused involved in the murder case have been nabbed with the arrest of Ansar. On Friday, police had arrested INTUC leader Unni alias Biju from a hideout at Madapuram near Venjaramoodu.

Police said Ansar had been absconding for the past five days at a relative's house and landed in the police net after neighbours spotted him. Ansar was the one who helped the prime accused Sajeevan in hacking the DYFI leaders Midhilaj and Mohammed Haq. He will be produced before the magistrate in the evening after interrogation.

The investigation team said three more DYFI leaders, Appu, Gokul and Riyaz, were present during the incident after verifying CCTV footage. Appu was also injured in the attack. The three of them managed to escape soon after Midhilaj and Haq were hacked.

The two DYFI workers were hacked to death at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Midhilaj, 30, and Haq, 24, were murdered while they were going to the former's house at Ozhukupara near Vembayam. The assailants had previous enmity with Haq and his friends and there were clashes between the two groups in the past.

