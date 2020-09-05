NDA entrance exam: Special trains to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway will run special trains to Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi in view of the entrance examination for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy to be held on September 6. The unreserved trains will start from Kasaragod. The train to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha will start at 6.50pm on Saturday and reach the state capital at 5.25am on Sunday. The return service will run at 9pm on Sunday and reach Kasaragod by 7.55am. The train to Ernakulam will begin from Kasaragod at 9.35pm on Saturday and reach Ernakulam at 4.50am. Return service from Erna-kulam will start at 11.35pm on Sunday and reach Kasaragod at 6.50am.