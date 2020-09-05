STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers' Day: Pinarayi fondly remembers his teachers, says would have dropped out but for them

Published: 05th September 2020 01:59 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have dropped out of school in Class V had it not been for the support of two teachers. Pinarayi remembered them in an emotional Facebook post on Teachers' Day.
   
"At a time when education was neither considered important nor was easily accessible, I had considered ending studies after Class five in order to pursue some vocation," Pinarayi said. He added that such a move was quite natural during those times.
   
"Govindan 'maash' (sir) asked my mother to allow me to study. My mother agreed and I could continue my studies. But I was not sure till when I could continue my schooling," he said.
    
Pinarayi remembered that Shankaran Munshi 'maash', an upper primary school teacher, told his mother that her son should be allowed to continue studies till he fails. This condition ensured that my schooling continued uninterrupted, he said.
    
The Chief Minister said that like him, many people of his generation are indebted to teachers for their sincere support. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of teachers in enabling the state to earn the feat of total literacy.
    
Pinarayi said that during the present COVID times too, teachers are working hard to ensure that education of children is not disrupted.
     
"Let's thank the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers' Day. Let us wish that they get further motivated to strive harder in their service to the nation," Pinarayi said. 

