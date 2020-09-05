STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Theft on indigenous Aircraft Carrier: NIA files chargesheet

The chargesheet was filed against Sumit Kumar of Bihar and Daya Ram of Rajasthan, the duo arrested in connection with the theft.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet at the NIA Court in the case related to the theft of computer hardware from India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at Cochin Shipyard. The chargesheet was filed against Sumit Kumar of Bihar and Daya Ram of Rajasthan, the duo arrested in connection with the theft.

The NIA decided not to invoke IPC sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the nation), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences under IPC section 121) against the duo as no evidence of anti-national activity behind the theft was received.However, the agency has retained cyber terrorism charges under Section 66F(b) of the Information Technology Act (knowingly or intentionally access a computer resource without authorisation or exceeding authorised access, and by means of such conduct obtains access to information, data or computer database that is restricted for reasons of the security of the State or foreign relations). 

The NIA also slapped charges under IPC sections 457 (trespassing to commit offence), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 380 (theft) against the duo. “The 90-day time period for filing chargesheet against the accused ends on Monday, failing which they would have received bail. Though we have filed the chargesheet, further probe in the case will continue,” said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Cochin Shipyard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp