Theft on indigenous Aircraft Carrier: NIA files chargesheet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet at the NIA Court in the case related to the theft of computer hardware from India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at Cochin Shipyard. The chargesheet was filed against Sumit Kumar of Bihar and Daya Ram of Rajasthan, the duo arrested in connection with the theft.

The NIA decided not to invoke IPC sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the nation), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences under IPC section 121) against the duo as no evidence of anti-national activity behind the theft was received.However, the agency has retained cyber terrorism charges under Section 66F(b) of the Information Technology Act (knowingly or intentionally access a computer resource without authorisation or exceeding authorised access, and by means of such conduct obtains access to information, data or computer database that is restricted for reasons of the security of the State or foreign relations).

The NIA also slapped charges under IPC sections 457 (trespassing to commit offence), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 380 (theft) against the duo. “The 90-day time period for filing chargesheet against the accused ends on Monday, failing which they would have received bail. Though we have filed the chargesheet, further probe in the case will continue,” said a source.