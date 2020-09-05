STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur: Neonatal ICU staffer tests Covid positive

After the test results of the ICU staffer came out, the medical board convened a meeting and immediately imposed restrictions on visitors in the area.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: As a staffer at the neonatal ICU of Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the medical board has issued orders restricting new admissions to the ICU. Hospital sources said that around 23 newborns are under treatment at the neonatal ICU and it is usually completely occupied. “In the wake of a staffer confirmed with infection, antigen tests will be conducted on all newborns, their mothers and bystanders along with other hospital staff,” an official said.

After the test results of the ICU staffer came out, the medical board convened a meeting and immediately imposed restrictions on visitors in the area. Sources said that all the staff and newborns would be put under quarantine until the test results come out.

Being one of the major hospitals in the district, newborns who have low birth weight or are preterm are usually taken to medical college ICU from nearby hospitals that lack such advanced facilities. Considering such a scenario, the medical board issued an order banning new admissions to the neonatal ICU to avoid further spread of Covid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Thrissur
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp