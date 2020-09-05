Thrissur: Neonatal ICU staffer tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: As a staffer at the neonatal ICU of Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the medical board has issued orders restricting new admissions to the ICU. Hospital sources said that around 23 newborns are under treatment at the neonatal ICU and it is usually completely occupied. “In the wake of a staffer confirmed with infection, antigen tests will be conducted on all newborns, their mothers and bystanders along with other hospital staff,” an official said.

After the test results of the ICU staffer came out, the medical board convened a meeting and immediately imposed restrictions on visitors in the area. Sources said that all the staff and newborns would be put under quarantine until the test results come out.

Being one of the major hospitals in the district, newborns who have low birth weight or are preterm are usually taken to medical college ICU from nearby hospitals that lack such advanced facilities. Considering such a scenario, the medical board issued an order banning new admissions to the neonatal ICU to avoid further spread of Covid.