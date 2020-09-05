TP Chandrasekharan murder suspect hurt in blast while making bomb

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three CPM workers, including the 24th accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case who was later exonerated by the court, were injured as a bomb which was being assembled went off at Ponniam Thekkethayyil in Kannur on Friday.According to the police, the injured are Azhiyur Kallaroth Raneesh, 32, who was an accused in the TP murder case, Sajilesh alias Sajootty, 30, of Kakkara near Kathirur, and Neeraj, 28, of Azhiyur. Both Raneesh and Sajilesh were admitted to Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Raneesh has serious injuries in his hands.

The incident has put the CPM on the backfoot in the district as the blast occurred at Ponniam, one of the party bastions in the district, that too a day after District Collector T V Subhash had called an all-party meeting to end the increasing political violence in the district.

Kannur SP Yatheesh Chandra, who visited the place, said the blast happened at 1.30pm when a country bomb was being made in a shed near the river at Thekkethayyil near Kathirur. The police said there were six persons in the shed at the time and three of them were injured. The police seized around 15 steel bombs from the site.

In the wake of the twin murder of DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, several Congress offices in the district were vandalised by CPM workers. The UDF leaders had already raised their concern regarding the CPM’s attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the district.

Cong demands detailed probe

District Congress Committee president Satheesan Pacheni demanded a comprehensive investigation into the bomb blast in the CPM bastion. He said the investigation should be done under the supervision of high-level police officers.“The CPM has been planning to organise attacks against their political rivals in the district to divert the public attention from the controversies that have dented the image of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government,” said Pacheni. Since Pinarayi became the chief minister, no police raid was conducted in any of the party villages, he added.