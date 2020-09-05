STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TP Chandrasekharan murder suspect hurt in blast while making bomb

The police seized around 15 steel bombs from the site. 

Published: 05th September 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three CPM workers, including the 24th accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case who was later exonerated by the court, were injured as a bomb which was being assembled went off at Ponniam Thekkethayyil in Kannur on Friday.According to the police, the injured are Azhiyur Kallaroth Raneesh, 32, who was an accused in the TP murder case, Sajilesh alias Sajootty, 30, of Kakkara near Kathirur, and Neeraj, 28, of Azhiyur. Both Raneesh and Sajilesh were admitted to Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Raneesh has serious injuries in his hands. 

The incident has put the CPM on the backfoot in the district as the blast occurred at Ponniam,  one of the party bastions in the district, that too a day after District Collector T V Subhash had called an all-party meeting to end the increasing political violence in the district. 

Kannur SP Yatheesh Chandra, who visited the place, said the blast happened at 1.30pm when a country bomb was being made in a shed near the river at Thekkethayyil near Kathirur. The police said there were six persons in the shed at the time and three of them were injured. The police seized around 15 steel bombs from the site. 

In the wake of the twin murder of DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, several Congress offices in the district were vandalised by CPM workers. The UDF leaders had already raised their concern regarding the CPM’s attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the district. 

Cong demands detailed probe

District Congress Committee president Satheesan Pacheni demanded a comprehensive investigation into the bomb blast in the CPM bastion. He said the investigation should be done under the supervision of high-level police officers.“The CPM has been planning to organise attacks against their political rivals in the district to divert the public attention from the controversies that have dented the image of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government,” said Pacheni. Since Pinarayi became the chief minister, no police raid was conducted in any of the party villages, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TP Chandrasekharan murder case
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp