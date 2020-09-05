STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twin murder accused youth attempted suicide in hideout: Police

The police came to know about the suicide attempt after finding bruises on his neck and body.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:08 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Venjaramoodu double murder case revealed that INTUC leader Unni alias Biju, who was arrested on Friday, had attempted suicide by hanging on a tree in the hilly area where he was hiding at Madapuram.The suicide attempt didn’t succeed as the branch of the tree broke due to his body weight. 

The police came to know about the suicide attempt after finding bruises on his neck and body. Unni had been absconding for the past four days in the forest atop the hill. He had indirect involvement in the double murder, said police.Upon interrogation, Unni confessed to his role and he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being produced before the magistrate on Friday. With his arrest, a total of eight persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The police said one more person, Ansar, who is involved in the conspiracy, is still at large. The police said Ansar would be brought to book soon. Two DYFI workers were hacked to death at Venjarammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Midhilaj, 30, and Muhammed Haq, 24, were murdered while they were going to the former’s house at Ozhukupara near Vembayam. The assailants had previous enmity with Haq and his friends and there were clashes between the two groups in the past.

TAGS
Venjaramoodu twin murders
Comments

