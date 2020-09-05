STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women’s panel registers case against filmmaker for harassing Sai Swetha

M C Josephine, chairperson of the commission, also called for a report from the Kozhikode Rural SP on the incident.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:13 AM

Sai Swetha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission has registered a suo motu case against a lawyer-turned-filmmaker who allegedly humiliated a school teacher on social media. Sai Swetha, who had become a household name due to her endearing style of teaching on First Bell virtual class, faced the ire of Sreejith Perumana on Facebook after she turned down a role in his upcoming Malayalam movie.

M C Josephine, chairperson of the commission, also called for a report from the Kozhikode Rural SP on the incident. In a statement, Josephine said the lawyer had crossed the limits by posting derogatory comments and resorted to a vilification campaign which are a disgrace to  womanhood.  “Sreejith commented that Swetha is arrogant and egoistic. It is purely a matter of personal choice whether indeed one wants to take up a role in a film or not. Hence, his action is an attack on the freedom and right of a woman,” it said. 
 

