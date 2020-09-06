Aranmula rape case: Opposition leader Chennithala flays Kerala govt, health minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala came down heavily on the LDF government and the health minister KK Shailaja over the Aranmula incident, where a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient was raped by the ambulance driver inside the vehicle.

Expressing shock at the incident, Chennithala demanded a comprehensive probe into the Aranmula incident. He said the rape incident has brought shame Kerala, which has been a failure from the part of the health department.

"Who had appointed the murder suspect as an ambulance driver? The health minister should explain how this happened. Why was the girl not accompanied by a health worker other than the ambulance driver? The LDF Government and the health department owe an explanation on this gruesome incident," said Chennithala.

He also demanded stringent action against the concerned official who had appointed the murder suspect as an ambulance driver.

Drug Case

The Opposition leader alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan is shying away from ordering a probe into the Bengaluru drug case for fear of the involvement of CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his son, Bineesh Kodiyeri. He claimed the state has become a den for drug mafia.

On Sunday, 500 kilos of marijuana were seized at Attingal by Kerala Excise Enforcement Squad (SEES).

“Kerala has been grappled by the drug mafia. It is high time the State Government takes steps to curb the drug mafia. The CPM secretary and his son are helping the drug mafia in the State. Why is the State Government keeping mum," asked Chennithala.

