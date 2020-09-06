STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Aranmula rape case: Opposition leader Chennithala flays Kerala govt, health minister

Expressing shock at the incident, Chennithala demanded a comprehensive probe into the Aranmula incident

Published: 06th September 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala came down heavily on the LDF government and the health minister KK Shailaja over the Aranmula incident, where a 19-year-old COVID-19 patient was raped by the ambulance driver inside the vehicle.

Expressing shock at the incident, Chennithala demanded a comprehensive probe into the Aranmula incident. He said the rape incident has brought shame Kerala, which has been a failure from the part of the health department.

"Who had appointed the murder suspect as an ambulance driver? The health minister should explain how this happened. Why was the girl not accompanied by a health worker other than the ambulance driver? The LDF Government and the health department owe an explanation on this gruesome incident," said Chennithala.

He also demanded stringent action against the concerned official who had appointed the murder suspect as an ambulance driver.

Drug Case

The Opposition leader alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan is shying away from ordering a probe into the Bengaluru drug case for fear of the involvement of CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and his son, Bineesh Kodiyeri. He claimed the state has become a den for drug mafia. 

On Sunday, 500 kilos of marijuana were seized at Attingal by Kerala Excise Enforcement Squad (SEES).

“Kerala has been grappled by the drug mafia. It is high time the State Government takes steps to curb the drug mafia. The CPM secretary and his son are helping the drug mafia in the State. Why is the State Government keeping mum," asked Chennithala.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 rape crime against women Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp