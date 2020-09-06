STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KC(M) steering panel to discuss Kuttanad bypoll, Joseph’s disqualification 

With the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recent order, Jose-led faction has become stronger, as they got the legal right of the KC(M) party and its official symbol ‘Two Leaves’.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amid uncertainties in the UDF over deciding its candidate for the upcoming Kuttanad byelection, a steering committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani will be held in Kottayam on Sunday. The meeting assumes importance as the party leadership is expected to discuss matters pertaining to the bypoll and the disqualification move against its MLAs PJ Joseph and Mons Joseph for violating the party whip in the assembly.

With the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recent order, Jose-led faction has become stronger, as they got the legal right of the KC(M) party and its official symbol ‘Two Leaves’. Even though KC (M) is not part of the UDF presently, their stand will be crucial for the front in deciding their candidate. In the previous assembly election, KC(M) candidate Jacob Abraham, who was a nominee of P J Joseph, had contested here. So KC(M) has a natural claim on this seat. But in view of the ECI order, despite continuing in the UDF, Joseph can’t field a candidate as KC(M) nominee here.

Jose camp considers this an opportunity to take revenge on Joseph, who denied the party symbol for Jose faction’s Jose Tom in the previous bypoll in Pala last September. “Will Joseph show the courage to field a candidate in Kuttanad with ‘Two Leaves’ as the symbol? It is Jose who will take a decision on the awarding of the symbol.

Joseph is trying to mislead people with false claims,” said N Jayaraj MLA of KC (M). He said that Sunday’s meeting will take a decision on submitting a petition before the Assembly Speaker against Joseph and Mons. “Speaker can’t dismiss our petition. Since the ECI is the final authority to take a decision with regard to a political party and its symbol, disqualification is awaiting Joseph,” he added.Meanwhile, Joseph told reporters in Thodupuzha on the day that his candidate will contest in Kuttanad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KC(M) Kuttanad bypoll Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani PJ Joseph
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp